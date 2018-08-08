Human remains have been found near Dolan Springs

DOLAN SPRINGS – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received information from an out of state law enforcement agency regarding the possibility of human remains located in Mohave County.

The investigation is related to an ongoing homicide investigation. Mohave County detectives and Search and Rescue located human remains in the desert outside of Dolan Springs on Monday.

The remains are not believed to be from anyone in the area, and the out of state agency is awaiting positive identification of the remains of their investigation. The suspects in the investigation are not believed to be in the area.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office