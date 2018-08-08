Kingman golfers help clothe local kids by participating in fundraiser

KINGMAN – Under clear, sunny skies and heat in the triple digits, 44 golfers dedicated their game to the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Clothe the Kids fundraiser. Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course was alive with excitement Saturday as golfers, volunteers and their families arrived for the 22nd annual golf tournament hosted by Kingman’s local Kiwanis club.

“We could not do this without the generous support of our sponsors, volunteers and members,” said Kiwanis Club President Chanel Turner. “The golf course manager, Levi Pitts and his staff have done an outstanding job as usual.”

The funds raised from the event went towards the purchase of winter coats, clothing and shoes for local school children. The Kiwanis members take the children on a $100 shopping spree each December to purchase much-needed items. In 2017, more than 200 applications were accepted.

A portion of the money is used to purchase school T-shirts and shoes for children at Kingman elementary schools throughout the year.

“This is a fine example of the quality of our community,” Turner said. “We do this because 100 percent of the money raised goes directly back into the community. The Kiwanis members themselves cover all administrative costs.”

Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis is now accepting new members and donations. For more information, contact Marcia Beecham at 928-715-2029.

Kiwanis is a 501 (C) 3 non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis’ motto is “Serving the Children of the World.”

– Information provided by Hyperspace Internet Technologies