Letter | Died for your right

A young man will be separated from his father forever. This is the price they paid for you to burn our flag, disrespect our military, call out people who don’t agree with you, and trash our president with your freedom of speech, your rights.

I ask you, was it worth it to you? Did he die and pay this price for you to try to overthrow our government simply because you hate the president? If we were to stand before this young man and take a knee in protest, what would you tell him? Do you really think he would understand your views?

I think he would tell you his father was a brave man. That he was proud. I think he would say his father fought for you to have a better life. I think he would tell you he loves America and he would quietly say he misses his father very much every day.



With all the hype about the border wall, separation of children at the border, impeachment and all the other nonsense that has been in the news, I ask you, look into his sad eyes and tell him this is what his father died for.

The coming together as a nation is what was so valuable to his father that he gave the ultimate sacrafice. He died because he believed in America and her democracy, her truth and justice for all, to protect those weaker than you, to believe that others felt the same and that it was worth it. Tell these children, who will forever be separated from their fathers and mothers and have an empty seat in their homes and hearts, that they died so you could take a knee, burn our flag, cause shameful riots, disrespect the president and destroy America from within.

I’m sure they will understand, don’t you?

Sally Morisset

Golden Valley