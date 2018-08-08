Obituary | Pauletta Annette Taylor

Pauletta Annette Taylor died in Kingman, Arizona on Aug. 3, 2018, reunited with her parents. She was born in Holbrook, Arizona on March 30, 1949 to Hobert and Marguerite (McCleve) Jordan.

She was the youngest of their three kids, the only girl. Her family is multi-generational native Arizonans or proud Texans that adopted Arizona.

Pauletta loved doing many things, including cooking, gardening, fishing, camping, golfing, listening to music, watching Westerns (Kirk Douglas, Richard Widmark, Susan Hayward), enjoying summer rain storms and Autumn weather, playing cards, newspaper jumbles, board games, watching the news, and mainly just spending time with her family. She was intelligent, generous, had a sharp wit and a good sense of humor. She was a caring, loving mother, devoted wife, good friend, the life of the party, and the center of her family, the one that brought everyone else together.

She is survived by her husband Karl (married over 50 years), her sons; Karl Jr. (Jeanne), Scott (Kerry), brothers; Ric (Kathy), Dale (Leany), four grandkids; (Mollie, Rylie, Tabytha, Jordan), nephew Alan Burgess/Jordan (Larissa), niece Kari Barnett (Stephen), cousins, uncles and aunts, extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents; James Cyrus (Cy) and Pauline (Greer) McCleve, and others.

A memorial will be held at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9 at Sutton Funeral Home in Kingman. She will be interred at Holbrook (Arizona) cemetery at noon Aug 13.

Gone too soon. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.