California fires bring energy shortages to western states

Fires in California are causing power issues for western states such as Arizona. The photo above is from the Cranston Fire near the community of Idyllwild in the San Bernardino National Forest. The fire is about 13,139 acres, but 96 percent contained as of Sunday. (Photo courtesy of National Wildfire Coordinating Group)

  • Originally Published: August 9, 2018 5:56 a.m.

    • BULLHEAD CITY – The energy market is being distorted due to the fires in California and bringing problems to the other western states. Mohave Electric Cooperative is asking members to do conserve energy for several days until the crisis subsides, particularly during the hours of 2-10 p.m.

    MEC serves Valle Vista, the Hualapai Mountains, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Wikieup, Hackberry, and Peach Springs.

    “There are some simple things member can do to conserve, such as grilling outside instead of using the stove and oven,” Tyler Carlson, CEO of MEC said.

    Other tips and tricks include drying clothes outside instead of using the dryer, turning the lights off, and crankING up the fan while turning the AC up a few more degrees.

    Fires in California are causing power issues for western states, including Arizona. Firefighters in the photo above are at the Ferguson Fire which is 94,992 acres, has been burning for 27 days and is contained at 43 percent as of Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service Sierra National Forest)

    The problems in California mean less energy is available on the market throughout the western region.

    “This is one of the problems of becoming overly dependent on a single power supply,” Carlson said. “California has shuttered many traditional power generation resources and the current events are stressing the western region power market upon which Arizona and other western states rely.”

    Because of the fires, the western power companies are experiencing pricing and availability problems that they weren’t prepared for, and many of the major suppliers may not have power to sell.

    “Our members conserving energy will avoid a worsening of the situation while MEC works diligently with our power suppliers to resolve the problem,” Carlson said.

    For updates, visit www.mohaveelectric.com

    Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative

