Holy cow! Bovine herd helps police corral suspect in Florida

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) – A herd of 16 cows helped police officers in Florida corral a fleeing suspect who bailed out of a car and ran through a pasture.

A Seminole County Sheriff's helicopter captured the Sunday night incident on video as the crew gave play-by-play to officers on the ground. A crew member offered this nugget to pursuing officers: "If you see a large group of cows, they're literally following her."

The cows eventually ran Jennifer Anne Kaufman into a fence, where police were waiting to arrest her.

An arrest report shows the car Kaufman was in crashed during a police pursuit. A second suspect was captured by a K-9 and arrested.

Kaufman is being held on a $4,500 bond. Charges against her include resisting an officer and drug possession. Video can be seen at www.kdminer.com.