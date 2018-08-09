Kingman man arrested after leading law enforcement in chase around the region

KINGMAN – Robert Wayne Romero, 40, of Kingman, was arrested Tuesday for unlawful flight from law enforcement, theft of means of transportation and two active warrants.

Deputies responded to a call of an armed male subject who allegedly threatened another person, and observed a white pickup truck described in the call.

They tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued traveling at a high rate of speed, turning onto Stockton Hill Road toward Pierce Ferry Road.

Deputies discontinued their pursuit due to the speed and called in the Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter. The truck was spotted in the area of Diamond Bar Road, heading toward Grand Canyon West.

Shortly thereafter, DPS reported the truck had turned around and was headed back toward Pierce Ferry Road. Deputies attempted another traffic stop on Pierce Ferry, but the truck continued on through Dolan Springs, turning south on U.S. Highway 93 toward Kingman.

The helicopter followed the truck to the area of Gordon Drive and Stockton Hill Road. During their pursuit, deputies got close enough to identify the driver as a man wearing a white shirt and appearing to have a goatee.

DPS reported the truck had stopped at a home in the 2100 block of Lass Avenue. Deputies arrived and saw the truck was unoccupied. They told him to come out of the home, which he did. A records check showed Romero had an active arrest warrant, and the truck had been stolen.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office