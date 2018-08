Kingman Photo | Church Graduate of Theological Studies

Living Word Lutheran Church is pleased to announce that on June 16, 2018, Eneida Birnbaum was awarded her Certificate of Theological Studies from American Baptist Theological Center in Pasadena, California. The Center, sponsored by Fuller Theological Seminary, provides theological training in preparation for becoming ministers and other church leaders. Eneida is the wife of Pastor Michael Birnbaum. (Left to right Rev. Dr. Enrique Torres, Exec. Director; Eneida Birnbaum, Cristina Arce, Board Member)