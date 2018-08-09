Letter | Animal cruelty

I read with great sadness the letter from Angela Shubert of Golden Valley regarding the cruel treatment of her animals.

It sounds to me like there may be a meth lab operating in her neighborhood. Those people have no conscience and couldn’t care less about who they harm. She should register a complaint with the sheriff’s department. I’ve done so on several occasions both here and where I used to live with excellent results. Animal cruelty may not be a high priority but routing out drugs is!

D.S Giehrl

Golden Valley resident