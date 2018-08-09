Letter | Children’s safety

When I was in St. Mary’s school we didn’t have to worry about being bullied because our teacher was outside with us to make sure no one would be bullied or even got hurt.

That to me showed how much they cared about our safety. That’s more than I can say for our so-called public schools across this great country of ours.

The public schools only care about their pay increase instead of our kid’s safety on school property. Here is a very serious question for you to think on and to take to heart. What’s more important? Our kids or a pay raise?

And here is food for thought - a gun can’t fire by itself (Hint, hint to those who want stricter gun laws).

Oh, yes. No matter if you have a hand gun or rifle, there’s responsibility that goes with having one. Owning up to it also means that a gun or rifle is only for protection and to put food on your table. You just can’t retaliate and abuse these weapons.

Are you willing to help pay for the medical bills or funeral bill if our kids are seriously wounded, or worse killed, due to being bullied? Using common sense wouldn’t hurt. If the public schools would keep a close eye on the kids, our schools wouldn’t be used for target practice. Please use your brains if you have any to begin with!

I won’t tolerate laziness or stupidity either; our kid’s safety must be taken seriously plain and simple fact!

Don’t hold the gun dealers or manufacturers responsible!

Get my drift, bureaucrats? That also includes public officials as well.

Kenny Lee Barrows

Local resident