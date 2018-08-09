Letter | Quality of things

The other day I was thinking about how well things were made.

Years ago, people took pride in their work. Those days have been gone for quite a few years.

Take the auto industry, for example. Years ago when you bought a new car it came with a good full-size spare tire. Later on, they put a doughnut sized tire for a spare to cut down on weight.

I have heard that all you get now is an inflator kit. If you get a nail in a tire, that inflator kit is worthless. I heard on the news a while back that the AAA was getting a lot of calls.

I wonder why.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley