Letter | Quality of things

The other day I was thinking about how well things were made.
Years ago, people took pride in their work. Those days have been gone for quite a few years.
Take the auto industry, for example. Years ago when you bought a new car it came with a good full-size spare tire. Later on, they put a doughnut sized tire for a spare to cut down on weight.
I have heard that all you get now is an inflator kit. If you get a nail in a tire, that inflator kit is worthless. I heard on the news a while back that the AAA was getting a lot of calls.
I wonder why.
Ronney L. Case
Golden Valley
