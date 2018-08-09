Letter | Tax Increases

Today’s paper has delightful news for Mohave County tax payers. We have not one, not two, but three proposed tax increases.



They want to increase primary property taxes 2.1 percent. They want to increase the FREE Library District taxes 2.1 percent. They want to increase the Flood Control District by raising the secondary property taxes 3.5 percent.

But Wait! What about the schools? Surely the schools want more money, they usually do.



Anyway, like lots of teachers, I haven’t had a raise in pay for several years and can’t afford the increased proposed taxation, so this year I will just opt out.

Gerald Graham

Kingman resident