Obituary | Carol Louise Dinneweth

Carol Louise Dinneweth passed away on Aug. 6, 2018, and she is now in the hands of God.

Carol was 72 years old. She was born June 23, 1946, and she was a long-time resident of Kingman and Mohave County. Carol was the former constable of the Kingman precinct, she was active with the ELKS, and she loved judging chili cook-offs and was scorekeeper for the world’s chili cookoff for 23 years.

Carol is survived by her husband of 28 years, Robert Dinneweth of Kingman, also her brothers; Lynn (Tonya) Shelley, Bruce Shelley, Verl (Debbie) Shelley, all from Utah, stepson; Kayelynn (Sharve) Johnson of Kingman, stepdaughter; Kathy of Phoenix, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be missed by all.

No services will be held, and all donations can be sent to Kingman Cancer.