Walleck Ranch shooting suspect facing additional charge

KINGMAN – Timothy Joseph Bell, 19, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with March’s Walleck Ranch Park shooting, appeared before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Richard Weiss Wednesday and was charged with another felony, assisting a criminal street gang.

Bell was arrested after police responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. March 22. They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with hand and leg wounds resulting from multiple gunshots. Bell and another suspect, 16-year-old Angel Miguel Bravo, were arrested after being found not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road. The 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The charge of assisting a criminal street gang has also been leveled against Bravo, as well as two others the state alleges were involved in the incident, Juan Carlos Lozano, 19, and Alexander Eric Lozano, 17.

Arizona Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission is in charge of the investigation. Bell pleaded not guilty to both the aggravated assault charge and the assisting a criminal street gang charge. He is being held without bond at Mohave County jail for the former, and on a $5,000 bond for the latter.

The prosecution may file a motion for joinder, which would combine the two cases because they relate to the same incident. Bell has a pretrial conference scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Sept. 14. in Mohave Superior Court before Judge Weiss.

As a matter of policy the Daily Miner generally does not normally identify juveniles involved in crimes. In this case it is because of the seriousness of the charges.