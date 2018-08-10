Anniversary | 50 Years of Marriage

Lifelong residents of Kingman Arizona, David and Dorothy Hatton joined in marriage 50 years ago on July 27, 1968. David has retired from Ford Motor Company Yucca Proving Grounds, and Dorothy retired from the Mohave County Assessor’s Office. After many years of marriage, David and Dorothy have watched their family grow. They have two sons, David (Shauna), of Lees Summit, Missouri, and Aaron (Julie), of Glendale, Arizona; four grandsons, Christopher of Belton, Missouri, Nickholas (Hannah) of Kansas City, Missouri, Tylor of Phoenix, Arizona and Andrew of Phoenix, Arizona. (Courtesy)