Drivers, passenger from Highway 68 crash treated for injuries

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Department of Public Safety has released more details about the accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 68 at mile marker 22.

The driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling eastbound on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the center line and struck a van in the westbound lanes.

The Avalanche spun and came to a stop, while the Ambient Edge van rolled over. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver of the Avalanche was admitted for treatment, and the driver and passenger in the van were treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing, DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr said.

Information provided by Department of Public Safety