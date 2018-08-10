Event Calendar | August 10, 2018

Kingman Farmers Market at 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: August 10, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • TODAY

    Summer Wildlife Series

    6-7 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank Ave., AZGFD Diversity in the Desert: The Amphibians and Reptiles of Arizona.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    SATURDAY

    Farmers Market

    8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode. 231-679-6459.

    SUNDAY, AUG. 12

    Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park

    5-7 p.m., The Rivals, Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, 928-715-0288.

