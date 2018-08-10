Hormel Foods Corporation recalls SPAM Classic

WASHINGTON - Hormel Food Corp. is recalling approximately 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated foreign matter, specifically pieces of metal.

The canned pork and chicken products were produced on Feb. 8-10. The recall is a Class 1, which means it’s a health hazard situation where there is a probability that the use of the product can cause serious health consequences or death.

The 12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and product codes of F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can. These items were shipped throughout the United States and to Guam.

The issue was discovered after the firm received four consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the canned products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified May 25.



There have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with consumption of the products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products and if concern, contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ food pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Information provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service