Kingman duo arrested for felony shoplifting

KINGMAN – A Kingman pair was arrested on their sixth attempt of shoplifting at a local business.

Allen Ray Daniel, 56, and Laura Jean Zimmerle, 54, both of Kingman, were alleged suspects in numerous shoplifting incidents that occurred at a business in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road over the last few weeks.



Kingman Police Department reported it caught the duo on their sixth attempt at 7 p.m. Thursday after they were observed shoplifting.

Police say that when taken into custody, Daniel was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia. Stolen merchandise was recovered from Daniel and Zimmerle, and from their home. Both admitted involvement in the offenses, according to KPD.

Daniel was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and trafficking in stolen property.

Zimmerle was charged with felony shoplifting, trafficking in stolen property and a misdemeanor warrant for contempt of court on an unrelated domestic violence charge out of Lake Havasu City.

Both were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department