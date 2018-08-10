Kingmanite wins All-American Girl national crown

KINGMAN – There’s a nationally recognized princess in Kingman.

Arianna Heinze, a 5-year-old natural beauty, just came back from Las Vegas after competing for nationals in the All-American Girl pageant and was crowned National Tiny Miss Princess.

“We are so proud of her and she couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Tara Dowling, Arianna’s mother.

Dowling said she was nervous the night prior to the competition with thoughts creeping in that Arianna wasn’t going to win, but when the announcer called her name, Arianna was ecstatic.

“She is now even more excited to learn more,” Dowling said.

Arianna told Dowling she was excited to continue the pageant-world journey to showcase to people how marvelous she is and share her all-around politeness.

Now that this chapter in her life is behind her, Arianna’s next goal is to win the crown for All-American Mini Miss.

Arianna won the Arizona All-American Girl Tiny Miss pageant, which earned her a seat at nationals in Las Vegas July 29-Aug. 2. The pageant isn’t a glitz and glamour type of competition, but focuses more on natural beauty.