Letter | Smartphones

My blood pressure is usually normal given I had a triple bypass. Lately it goes up when I try to communicate with some companies or people. I have a cellphone. A very simple phone. It isn’t one that does videos, GPS, compass, or calculator.

As of late when I use my home computer (we don’t really like each other) to do basic things I am sometimes told to “scan” or “swipe” or other things it won’t do. This comes as a shock to some people, especially when I’m told via old cellphone to press “blah, blah” to validate myself.

When I write to tell a company I don’t have “apps,” they’re shocked. I told one, who said I’m an “invalid,” “What am I, 9 years old and in trouble because the dishes aren’t done?” They said sorry and if I’d use my “app,” I could solve the problem. Oh my, God. I give up. I’ll not buy and be its slave.

I sincerely believe some who have apps don’t even know it’s an abbreviation, much less how to spell it.

I fear this society. Everywhere you look people are fiddling with a gadget or holding it out in front of them.

Take them away and people would be completely lost.

Read a map? Huh. Figure mileage without a device? Huh. Banking? Forget it. Pay for gas with actual money? What?

I’m done and disheartened after spending a big chunk of change for a purchase from a local store, and when my item came it was bought on Amazon.

I have no faith anymore and doubt my letter will even be printed. As a lifelong resident, that would be a disappointment, too, but not a shock.

Connie (Suttles) Dicks

Local resident