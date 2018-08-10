Letter | Snail mail opinions

I am one of the few people in Mohave County who aren’t on the internet, hence snail mail. I’m enclosing two opinions on articles that appeared in the Miner.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Regarding the mosque, Kingman has one. Don’t mention this idea to City Council or it will be on their next agenda. Think lizard and arch.

Social Media, by Jack Hommel

Mr. Hommel has written a thoughtful and accurate description of one of the major problems at this time. His ending words, “the choice is yours,” are wise, but our current leaders tell me we won’t be making wise choices.

Rita G. Cownie

Local resident