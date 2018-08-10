Meet the candidates: Democratic women forum Saturday

KINGMAN – What do Deedra Abboud, candidate for U.S. Senate, Delina DiSanto, U.S. Congressional candidate CD4, Kathy Hoffman, Superintendent for Public Instruction candidate, J’aime Morgaine, Arizona Senate candidate LD5, and Mary McCord Robinson, Arizona Representative candidate, have in common?

They’re all Democratic women who will be attending the Democratic Women Candidates Forum hosted by the Kingman Democratic Women’s Club. The forum is at 11 a.m. Saturday at 132 Oak St. with a light brunch buffet served. It is open to the public.

Candidates will speak on their platforms and answer questions from the audience.

Information provided by Kingman Democratic Women’s Club