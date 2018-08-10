Obituary | Larry L. Bates

With sadness we are announcing the death of Larry L. Bates. He passed away June 17, 2018, in Kingman, Arizona, after a short, unexpected illness at the age of 70.

Larry was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana, to Leroy and Mildred (Midge) Bates.

Larry’s family moved to California and he graduated from high school there. He stayed in California until the mid-70s and then moved to Kingman after discovering Lake Mead, where he ended up spending a lot of time boating and camping. He spent the majority of his working life in Kingman as a manager of a local propane business until retirement.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; Leroy Bates and Midge Bates.

Larry is survived by his brother; Daryl Bates and sister-in-law Melissa Bates, two daughters; Cindy and Christy of California, two stepchildren; Aric and Holly Ralph, his ex-wife and friend; Janet Bates, and other extended family.

No further services have been planned at this time.