Rivals play fifth free Sounds of Kingman concert at Metcalfe Park

KINGMAN – The Rivals play their special brand of ska and rock musical styles at 5 p.m. Sunday at Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, in a free concert presented by Sounds of Kingman and sponsored by Black Bridge Brewery.

The three-piece band is comprised of brothers Cardo Diaz on percussion and vocals; Robert Diaz on guitar and vocals; and David Diaz on bass and vocals.

It takes a bit of traveling to bring the band together. Cardo lives in Kingman, but Robert comes from Flagstaff and David comes from New Mexico.

It’s their third appearance on the Metcalfe Park stage as part of the Sounds of Kingman free concert in the park series. The park is a perfect setting for the concert series, shady and green with plenty of space to set up chairs, blankets and a picnic basket. There’s a playground for kids.

The price is right for a great afternoon of music by The Rivals, so kick back and enjoy.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman