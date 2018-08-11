Mohave County's Most Wanted | August 11, 2018

    • As of Thursday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Keshia Michelle Coffman

    DOB: 08/19/1972 White Female 5-4 140 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 06/25/2018

    photo

    Phoenix Renee Roanhorse

    DOB: 11/27/1983 Native American Female 5-5 135 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated DUI – license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 08/02/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Ashley Nicole Friend

    Offense: Traffic stolen property 1st degree, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; shoplifting, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    Warrant: 08/02/2018 Capture: 08/05/2018

    photo

    Robert Lee Lathrop

    Offense: Theft, Class 2 Felony

    Warrant: 06/07/2018 Capture: 08/01/2018

    photo

    Brian David Satre

    Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 08/02/2018 Capture: 08/08/2018

    photo

    James Jacob Widel

    Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 07/06/2018 Capture: 08/05/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

