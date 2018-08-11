Mohave County's Most Wanted | August 11, 2018

As of Thursday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Keshia Michelle Coffman

DOB: 08/19/1972 White Female 5-4 140 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 06/25/2018

Phoenix Renee Roanhorse

DOB: 11/27/1983 Native American Female 5-5 135 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated DUI – license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 08/02/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Ashley Nicole Friend

Offense: Traffic stolen property 1st degree, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; shoplifting, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 08/02/2018 Capture: 08/05/2018

Robert Lee Lathrop

Offense: Theft, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 06/07/2018 Capture: 08/01/2018

Brian David Satre

Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 08/02/2018 Capture: 08/08/2018

James Jacob Widel

Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/06/2018 Capture: 08/05/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department