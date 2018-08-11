Mohave County's Most Wanted | August 11, 2018

As of Thursday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Keshia Michelle Coffman
DOB: 08/19/1972 White Female 5-4 140 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 06/25/2018
Phoenix Renee Roanhorse
DOB: 11/27/1983 Native American Female 5-5 135 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated DUI – license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 08/02/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Ashley Nicole Friend
Offense: Traffic stolen property 1st degree, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; shoplifting, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 08/02/2018 Capture: 08/05/2018
Robert Lee Lathrop
Offense: Theft, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 06/07/2018 Capture: 08/01/2018
Brian David Satre
Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 08/02/2018 Capture: 08/08/2018
James Jacob Widel
Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/06/2018 Capture: 08/05/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK