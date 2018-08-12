BLM gathering wild burros in Bullhead City for adoption

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management is rounding up wild burros in Bullhead City, an effort that began in June, with more gathers planned next week in Cibola and the Parker Strip.

The roundups come after discussions and concerns brought forth by private landowners and county officials who were concerned about a number of incidents involving wild burros, including traffic accidents.

About 470 burros are expected to be gathered from the area. They will be transported to the BLM’s adoption center in Florence. For information on how to adopt the burros, go to www.blm.gov.

BLM manages and protects wild horses and burros on nearly 27 million acres of public lands across 10 Western states.

The goal of the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program is to use available management tools under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act to ensure the animals are healthy and thriving on public rangelands.

The House Appropriations Committee adopted an amendment on June 6 that authorizes the BLM to manage wild horse and burro populations using surgical sterilization.

Some groups are opposed to the mass sterilization to control the burro population. The invasive, high-risk procedure to remove the ovaries of mares was rejected by the National Academy of Sciences, said Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign.

It will be the “beginning of the end of the iconic free-roaming wild horses and burros of the American West,” Roy said in June.