Capital improvements headline airport commission’s agenda

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will discuss multiple administrative items including staff reports, grant funding and capital improvement plans, and the remote control aircraft operation site at its meeting at noon Monday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will continue consideration of the Airport Capital Improvement Program regarding proposals and airport priorities for the next five years. The ACI will be submitted to the Arizona Department of Transportation Aeronautics Group.

Information provided by the City of Kingman