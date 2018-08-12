Discounted fair tickets available now

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair is coming Sept. 13 - 16, and people can start buying their “Ride All Day,” “Any Day” ride coupons for just $20 from the 4-H Interstate Exchange Club, which is a 33 percent savings. They will be sold while supplies last because there are a limited number of tickets. Tickets are also available at all Kingman branches of Mission Bank and will only be accepting cash, so no checks or card transactions.

For more information, call Linda at 727-7575, email at burf72@gmail.com with phone number and number of tickets wanted.



Information provided by 4-H Youth Development.