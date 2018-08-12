Education a recurring topic at Democratic forum

KINGMAN – No matter if you’re red or blue in the political world, you’ve probably heard from candidates traveling through Kingman. Early voting ballots are out and candidates are in full storm getting their platform out to the people of Arizona.

The Kingman Democratic Women’s Club hosted a candidate forum Saturday with guests Deedra Abboud (U.S. Senate), Delina DiSanto (U.S. Congress CD4), Kathy Hoffman (Superintendent of Public Instruction), Mary McCord Robinson (Arizona LD5 Representative), and J’aime Morgaine (Arizona LD5 Senate).

All five women brought their views on certain topics to the event but education seemed to be a conversation piece everyone had on their list.

Hoffman has a background of working as a preschool teacher and a speech therapist for public schools. One of the many things Hoffman would do as Superintendent of Public Instruction is bring needed resources, like speech therapy to schools.

“We must be investing in our public schools … These services are critical in our public schools,” Hoffman said.

Mary McCord Robinson talked about keeping teachers in Arizona and how she stood with the #REDforED teachers and students.



“Fixing our education problem in Arizona is our number one priority,” Robinson said.

An audience member asked a question about how schools have outdated textbooks and how some are switching to electronic textbooks but how some rural-area schools may not have the resources.

“It all goes back to school funding,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman stated that we need to make sure that all of our schools are fully funded and that the system is currently set up where we’re rewarding our high preforming schools based on test scores and she doesn’t approve of it.