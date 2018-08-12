Horseshoe Bend undergoes changes to manage growing crowds

PHOENIX (AP) – A viewpoint reachable by a half-mile trail from a parking lot on U.S. 89 in northern Arizona provides a spectacular view of a dramatic bend in the Colorado River is popular – maybe too popular.

The Arizona Republic reports tour buses, vans, SUVs and cars disgorge thousands of visitors daily at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, so many that authorities have imposed parking restrictions for safety.

There’s also a newly constructed viewing deck with a railing that provides a safer alternative than the sheer-edged ledge along the rock ridge that is hundreds of feet above the river.