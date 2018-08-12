Obituary | Meagen Marie Gronskei

Meagen Marie Gronskei was born in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on March 12, 1991 and passed away in Tucson, Arizona August 3, 2018.

Meagen is survived by her parents; Kimberly Gronskei-Maddox (Gary) and Matt Gronskei (Linda), her grandparents; Bob Pelkey and Sam Pelkey of Kingman, Arizona, her sister; Karisa Gronskei Blighton (Kris) of Minnesota, brother; Joshua Gronskei of Minnesota, step sisters; Kayebree Schlemmer and Maggie Decarlo, both of Minnesota, uncle; Curtis Maddox of Kingman, Arizona, her aunts; Kari Parks of Kingman, Arizona and Rebecca Gronskei of Lake Havasu, cousins; Ryan, Kevin, Jordyn, Amanda, Joey, and Jade of Kingman, and Brianna and Evan of Lake Havasu, nieces; Delaney and Peyton Schlemmer of Minnesota, nephews; Simon and Taytum Blighton of Minnesota, and endless family and friends.

Meagen had a special soul loved by so many. Her life was filled with joy laughter, family, and friends. She was a free spirit, who lived life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment with her by your side.

She was always so giving and kind- there was no measure to how big her hear was. A passion for spending time with all the babies of the family, or shopping like there was no tomorrow was not uncommon. Even as a small child she was so strong willed; clinging to her favorite dress that she count not be without.

Meagan remains in all of our hearts with all we do, may it be in song, memory, or spirit.

“Fly high our Beautiful Butterfly.”

“It’s never good-bye, it’s see you later.”

We love you Meagen.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Metcalfe Park in Kingman, Arizona from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will be held as a potluck, so please bring a dish of your choice.