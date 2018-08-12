Obituary | Rita Katherine Mangelsdorf

Rita Katherine Mangelsdorf went to her heavenly home on July 21, 2018. She was born to John and Katherine Sadosky on December 8, 1930 in Albany, New York.

Rita graduated summa cum laude from Valparaiso University with a degree in History and Religion. She served as a Deaconess in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Chicago, Illinois, where she met her beloved husband, Dr. William E. Mangelsdorf, who preceded her to heaven in 1999. Rita lived a long and fulfilling life serving her Lord. She was a loving mother to three sons; David, Peter and Timothy, and one daughter; Rebecca. She also is survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A memorial service for Rita will be held on September 1, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Lutheran World Relief or Good Shepard Lutheran Church.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com to send a card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.