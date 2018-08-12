Power market emergency subsides

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative has been notified the emergency in the wholesale power market has subsided as temperatures have declined.

MEC members may now discontinue the requested energy conservation measures.

MEC chief executive officer Tyler Carlson thanked members for their energy saving efforts.

“We asked for your help and you came through,” Carlson said. “The willingness of our members to help when it’s needed is impressive and very much appreciated.

“If we need help in the future, we will issue notifications.”

Visit www.mohaveelectric.com for future updates.

Information provided by MEC