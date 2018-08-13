County Corner | An exciting time of year

Greetings from Kristi Blair, your Mohave County Recorder.

Our office is being kept very busy with all of the new construction taking place in our County and around the country with a large increase in the number of documents being recorded. We always appreciate your patience as we continue to grow in volume.

Our office in Lake Havasu City is fully operational and we are closer to opening the Assessor/Recorder Office full time in Bullhead City soon.

It is an exciting time of year with elections around the corner. Our early voting sites have opened for the Primary Election in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City and you can vote early Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from August 1 through August 24. The Early Voting sites are located at the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City at 1770 McCulloch Blvd North, at the Mohave County Library in Bullhead City at 1170 East Hancock Road and in Kingman at the Kathryn Heindenreich Senior Center at 1776 Airway in the old thrift store location. You may also drop off your early ballot in the Recorder’s Office Lobby at 700 West Beale Street in Kingman from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the same dates as above.

If you are currently on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) for all elections or this single election, you can expect your ballot in the next few days. They were mailed out on August 1 to those who requested a ballot by mail. You can call our office at (928) 753-0767 and request a ballot be mailed to you until August 17. You can also call our office and check your status or go online at https://voter.azsos.gov/VoterView/Home.do. This website also allows you to view the status of your ballot to determine when your ballot has been accepted. We recommend you not mail your ballot later than August 22 to ensure it is received in our office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 28.

It is always important to remember that if you move, change your name, change your party affiliation or wish to receive your ballot by mail you need to fill out a new voter registration form. The deadline to register to vote for the Primary Election was July 30.

In early May we did a mass mailing to the residents of Mohave County to proactively ensure your ballot gets to you and that you vote at the correct polling place on Election day, whichever method you have chosen. Our office has worked hard to ensure that every vote counts. We take your right to vote very seriously and have taken every measure to ensure the security of your ballot. We encourage you to set up an appointment and come and visit us to be informed of the early ballot process. I hope that you will exercise your right to vote in the upcoming elections.

I want to express what an honor it is to serve as your Mohave County Recorder. Every day offers a new opportunity and I’m proud to work with a group of people that take great pride in their work and are highly dedicated to the success of all that we do.



Next month’s article will be from your Mohave County Treasurer, Cindy Landa Cox.