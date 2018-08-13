Kingman MVD making the experience effortless

KINGMAN – The Motor Vehicle Department can be a tedious experience. Arriving to the doors before the doors are even open, waiting eternally for your number to be called. Once your number is called you feel some sort of relief until the clerk tells you you’re missing a certain document. Frustration and anger get the best of you. You have officially wasted half of your day. You go home feeling like the MVD purposefully wants to ruin your life.

Nonetheless the Arizona Department of Transportation MVD in Kingman is putting in effort to try to make your life easier while visiting its establishment.

Tim Mahan, the manager for the AZDOT Kingman facility, and his crew have spent their time trying to reduce wait times and make the experience at the MVD a painless experience.

“The average lobby wait time decreased within a year from 8 ½ to 7 ½ minutes,” Mahan said.

A personal favorite feature of Mahan’s is the kiosk. The kiosk is a one-stop shop, where customers can renew their car registration, replace or update driver’s license, and register to vote and pay for the services all in one.

The MVD also encourages its employees to submit Kaizen’s (Japanese word for improvement), include ways to improve the working environment and make sure the customers are happy.

“Our main goal is to improve every time,” Mahan said.