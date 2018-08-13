Kingman Photo | Blue Fly

(Photo submitted by David Depeo)

(Photo submitted by David Depeo)

  • Originally Published: August 13, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • Monsoon rains bring interesting critters to our backyards. Besides the usual spiders, scopions and snakes the rain brings us drangonflys. This photo was taken in Kingman on an interested blue-colored dragon fly. (Photo submitted by David Depeo)

    More like this story