Kingman Photo | Donating to Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation

(From left) MCSO Deputy J. Wilson with his K-9 partner Doc, Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation board member Karen Pangus, Jerry Lakin (wearing baseball cap), K-9 foundation president John Sanchelli, and MCSO Sergeant K. McCool with his K-9 partner Chase, proudly pose for a photo Aug. 3, 2018. Lakin, a Mohave Valley resident and retired chiropractor, made a generous donation to the foundation to help purchase a new K-9 for the Sheriff’s Office and for its associated training and care.

This isn’t the first time for Lakin to donate. He has a history of helping out with the purchase of K-9s for the MCSO and is currently helping finance a four-acre dog park in Mohave Valley. As part of fundraising efforts, the foundation continues to partner with individuals and business and has started a GoFundMe account that can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/mohave-county-sheriff039s-office-k9s. The foundation also maintains a website at https://mcsk9f.com and people can make a donation there by using the “donate” button.

The K-9 program receives no funding from the State of Arizona, the county, or the Sheriff’s Office and operates solely on donations from those who want to help make the K-9 program a success. The foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and all donations are a tax-deductible contribution. People who would like further information about Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, would like to host a fundraiser event or would like to make a tax-deductible donation, call John Sanchelli at 651-270-0920.