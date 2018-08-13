Letter | County workers

I have lived in Kingman since 1997. I had the unpleasant task of calling the county dog catcher one Sunday afternoon in 2016, to complain that when I was working in my yard our neighbor released her dogs that tried to jump my fence.



When the dog catcher arrived she told me to wait. She then proceeded to the neighbor’s yard and hugged them, they seemed to be friends.



To make a long story short, the (dog catcher) began to follow me around town. This went on for about a year or so. In conclusion, if my letter is published, the dog catcher (#A49) will begin to follow me again. This time, I will report every time #A49 follows me. I hope it won’t be long. The dog catcher (#A49) did not care about my complaint or the vicious dogs, or about me.



If this is the way the sheriff’s department works no wonder crime is rampant in the country.



Nancy Walker

Kingman