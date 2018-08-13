Letter | Don’t tell me what I think

Regarding the anonymous rant regarding my letter: The writer has no right to assume my position on anything other than what I addressed. Typical liberal fanatic, telling me what I think.

To be clear, I care about ALL life, even yours! And I try my best to live that. Calling me a hypocrite without knowing my thoughts is, well, it's just plain wrong and only shows that selfishness I mentioned.

Actually, kinda proves my original point.

You think you can assume and say anything if your position is indefensible. Don't presume to know what I think beyond what I've shared with you. You have no clue. Ask and I'll tell. And I'll sign my letter too, not hide behind the anonymity of the rants section.

Steve Couch

Local resident