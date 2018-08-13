Letter | Halting Curbside Recycling Pilot

I am more than disappointed that the Clean City Commission recommended to nix curbside recycling for now.

I’ve lived at my house in Canyon Shadows 28 years and about 20 years ago we were asked if we would pay $2 more per month for curbside recycling. We voted for it but nothing occurred. In reading the articles, I haven’t seen any talk of increasing monthly rates which I would gladly do for this service – $5-10 per month more is probably less than the time it takes me to collect everything monthly and take it to Safeway. From what I can tell online Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City has it – why are we so different?

I wish we were in the 21st century on curbside recycling.

Cindy Toepfer

Kingman