Search underway for missing boater on Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are searching for a person who may be missing within the park.

Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a call at about 9 a.m. Aug. 11, reporting an overdue boater. A Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden found the missing person’s vessel unoccupied on Lake Mead at about 1 p.m.

Brian W. Yule is a 69-year-old white male with gray hair and green eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen around noon Aug. 10 leaving Callville Bay Marina on his blue and white 25-foot sailing vessel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts and anyone who saw his boat is asked to call the Lake Mead Dispatch Center at 702-293-8998.

The National Park Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have been searching the area by land, water and air. The incident is under investigation.

Information provided by the National Park Service