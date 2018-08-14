Chance of storms, cooler temperatures later this week

KINGMAN – The chance of monsoon activity increases Wednesday and Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible in Mohave County and parts of southern Nevada, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

The outlook for the week calls for slightly above normal temperatures and lower probability of thunderstorms through Tuesday, increasing on Wednesday with the highest chances of storms in Mohave County, San Bernardino (California) and Clark and Lincoln (Nevada) counties.

Flash flood threat with storms increases as monsoon moisture pushes northward, and strong winds with hail will be possible during the storms, the NWS reported.

Currently, it appears the next push of monsoon moisture will be Wednesday and Thursday with gusty winds and potential for localized, nuisance flooding.

Temperatures are expected to drop closer to seasonal normal with a high around 90 Wednesday and Thursday, and get back into the mid- to high-90s for the weekend.

Information provided by National Weather Service