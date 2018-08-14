Council candidate Ryan Dooley suspends campaign

KINGMAN – With the primary election less than two weeks away on Aug. 28, the race for three open Council seats is getting interesting now that Ryan Dooley, one of only two candidates set to appear on the ballot for Council, has suspended his campaign.

Dooley, a deputy county attorney for Mohave County, told the Daily Miner in April he was running for Council because he believes Kingman has potential and there are challenges needing addressed like attracting good-paying jobs and increasing the quality of life.

According to a City of Kingman press release sent Tuesday morning, Dooley has suspended his campaign because he “obtained employment with the La Paz County Attorney’s Office as the Civil Deputy.”

“His name will still appear on the ballot, but at this time he is not a valid candidate,” the City Clerk’s Office informed the Daily Miner. “So votes for him will not be counted.”

SueAnn Mello Keener is now the only valid Council candidate who will appear on the ballot. Write-in candidates include Councilman Stuart Yocum, Scott Holtry, Harley Pettit, Ken Watkins, Deana Nelson and Timothy Griepp. Mayor Monica Gates and Vice Mayor Jen Miles will appear on the ballot for the mayoral seat.