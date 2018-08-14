Deputies find meth during traffic stop

KINGMAN – Larry Allen Cline, 58-year-old Kingman resident, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a traffic stop and subsequent vehicle search reportedly led to the confiscation of methamphetamine.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop after observing a gray pickup truck roll through an intersection on Diagonal Way without stopping. The driver, later identified as Cline, gave deputies permission to search the vehicle, at which time a baggie with approximately 1.6 grams of methamphetamine was located in a cigarette pack in the driver’s side door. Two empty syringes were also found.

Cline was arrested for felony dangerous drug violation and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office