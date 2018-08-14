A Look Back | Central Commerical Company

Show windows for Men's Ready to Wear at Central Commercial's 30th Anniversary on August 3, 1947.
Central Commercial Company used to be at 154 N 4th St., which is now Central Church. The facade of the building still says "Central Commercial Co."
Show windows for Men's Ready to Wear at Central Commercial's 30th Anniversary on August 3, 1947.
Central Commercial Company used to be at 154 N 4th St., which is now Central Church. The facade of the building still says "Central Commercial Co."
SUBMIT FEEDBACK