A Look Back | Central Commerical Company

Photo courtesy Mohave Museum of History and Arts

Photo courtesy Mohave Museum of History and Arts

  • Originally Published: August 14, 2018 6:26 p.m.

    • Show windows for Men's Ready to Wear at Central Commercial's 30th Anniversary on August 3, 1947.

    Central Commercial Company used to be at 154 N 4th St., which is now Central Church. The facade of the building still says "Central Commercial Co."

    More like this story