Man found in Smith’s parking lot died of natural causes

KINGMAN – A man was found slumped over the steering wheel of his truck at the Smith’s Food and Drug parking lot on Sunday and was determined to have died of natural causes, the Kingman Police Department reported Tuesday.

Police received a call at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and responded to the scene at 3490 N. Stockton Hill Road, assisted by Kingman Fire Department.

The 67-year-old man, who lived in Kingman, was conveyed by a local funeral home to the medical examiner’s office, who determined the cause of death, KPD spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki said.

The man’s next of kin were notified in California.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department