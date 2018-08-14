City Planning and Zoning continues cargo container, on-street parking deliberations

KINGMAN – Citizens have asked the City why storage containers cannot be used as such in residentially zoned areas, and the Planning and Zoning Commission will continue its discussion of the matter, along with manufactured home allowances in 5,000-square-foot lots and on-street parking, at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Cargo containers are currently permitted in commercial zoning districts and can be used as building material in all zoning districts. But according to City staff, citizens are requesting to use containers for storage in residential areas as well.

Commissioners were supportive of allowing cargo containers in larger residentially zoned districts of rural residential and R-1-40. The commission could request an ordinance text amendment allowing storage containers in both districts, in rural residential only, or could leave the ordinance as is.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will begin discussions regarding allowing manufactured homes to be built on 5,000-square-foot parcels in the R-MH-6 district. There is an exception to the current ordinance that permits single-family detached dwellings to be built on 5,000-square-foot lots, but that exception excludes manufactured homes, which currently can only be built on lots of at least 6,000 square feet. Commissioners will consider amending City ordinances to allow for increased development on the south side of downtown Kingman, which has about 40 parcels of about 5,000 square feet.

Commissioners will consider approving an ordinance text amendment regarding storage of boats, trailers, campers, and other similarly-sized vehicles. One option before the commission would keep the ordinance relatively the same, but would include language allowing RV parking on residential properties for up to 72 hours. After that allotted amount of time, vehicles would need to be relocated to the rear or side yard, and placed behind a six-foot fence or wall. Another option would require RVs be located behind the front facade of the residence and stored in an interior side or rear yard, but would not require they be placed behind a fence or wall.

The commission will also look at approving an ordinance text amendment allowing patio covers to be built within setbacks, and will give an update on the joint commission meeting that took place July 24.

Information provided by the City of Kingman