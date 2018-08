Children grades K-6th and their caregivers are welcome at the Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. Thursday, Aug. 16 for Lego Club night.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information contact the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch at: 928-692-2665, or email: www.mohavecountylibrary.us/contact-the-library/