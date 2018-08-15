Annie’s Art Attic holds open house for expansion

KINGMAN – The service-minded efforts of the volunteers at Annie’s Art Attic, along with support from the community for all the nonprofit organization does for those in need, has allowed the attic to expand its services and come full circle as it opens a new creative annex in the building in which “Fun’d raising for the community” began.

Annie’s Art Attic got started four years ago in an office of about 400 square feet. But before long, the attic expanded to an office of 800 square feet, and within nine months moved to its current location of 4,000 square feet.

Owner Annie Fuller said the nonprofit makes enough money to cover its overhead costs, which allows them to divert much of what is made at the attic to worthwhile causes in the community. Each month the attic features a local organization, such as the Pregnancy Center or the Special Olympics, and provides a space for fundraising.

“Whatever the organization makes in that month, they keep 100 percent of it,” Annie said. “We’re also going to give them $500 at the end of the month.”

The attic continues to grow and will now open a new annex at 4535 Roosevelt St., which is directly behind the nonprofit’s main building at 2575 Northern Ave. and happens to house the office where the organization began.

“It’s affordable, convenient, and perfect for what we need it for,” Annie said.

The annex consists of two parts, the first of which is a studio where classes are held and artwork is created.

“The purpose here is to give an opportunity for people to create things,” said Annie’s husband, Don. “They can create things for themselves, sometimes teachers create things to put in the gallery, but basically this is for the training center. This is where people are going to learn to do crafts and artwork.”

Some of the artwork created in Room 1 could very well end up at the room next door in the new building, which is where hand-crafted items will be sold. There are hand-painted glasses, yard art, purses, lamps and much more.

The community has the opportunity to see what Annie’s Art Attic has to offer at its main location and at its new annex via a grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. Visitors will start at the main building at 2575 Northern Ave. where they can buy raffle tickets for a variety of items and peruse the store before footprints on the ground escort them to the new annex. Chef Luigi of Garibaldi’s will provide meatballs, stuffed mushrooms, cannoli, raviolis and bread.

While there is the potential for rain Thursday, Annie says there is a contingency plan. Food will be relocated to the main building, and volunteers will make use of umbrellas to take visitors to the annex.

“We would love to share a new venue in our neighborhood that is exciting, affordable, and creative,” Annie said.